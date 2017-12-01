Huawei's subsidiary Honor has confirmed to launch the new Honor 7X in India later this month.

The company is slated to announce the official price of the device on December 5. It has signed Amazon India as exclusive online seller partner and will host the Honor 7X sale on December 7.

Prospective consumers who register for the upcoming Honor 7X will stand a chance to win one of the 1,000 plus gifts including fully-paid trips (7 exotic locations to choose from), 150 powerbanks, 850 earphones and also win free Honor 7X (10 units).

As far as the specifications are concerned, the new Honor 7X comes with a lot of upgrades over its popular predecessor Honor 6X both in terms exterior looks and also internal hardware.

It sports a metal-clad body with bigger and gorgeous design language having a 5.93-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which offers rich viewing experience. It also comes with IP67 water-and-dust resistant certifications, meaning the device owner can take the device for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive close to 1 meter (3.3 feet) underwater for up to 30 minutes.

Under the hood, it comes packed with proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage and a 3,450mAh battery.

The Honor 7X also boasts 16MP+2MP dual snapper with portrait mode capability and a decent 8MP selfie camera on the front.

International Business Times India is currently reviewing the Honor 7X. Keep an eye on this space, as we will be bringing the complete review of the Honor 7X next week

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Huawei Honor products.

Key specifications of Honor 7X: