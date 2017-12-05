Huawei, Honor 7X, first impression
Honor 7X first impression: Is this the 'next big thing' in the mid-range phone class?KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

After weeks of teasing, Huawei subsidiary Honor is all geared up for the global launch of the company's brand new mid-range Honor 7X series on December 5.

The company is hosting the Honor 7X unveiling event in London and the keynote speech is slated to kick-off at 14:30 GMT (8 pm IST). It has also made arrangements to webcast the entire programme online on its official YouTube channel (link below) for fans, who can't make it to the venue.

Since Honor 7X is already released in China, the device specifications are already in the public domain, but the price and the global availability details are yet to be ascertained. But, we don't have to wait much longer, as it will be revealed later tonight including for the Indian market.

For those unaware, Honor 7X comes with lots of upgrades over its predecessor Honor 6X both in terms of exterior looks and internal hardware.

It sports metallic shell on the back with a dual-camera module and fingerprint sensor. On the front, it flaunts a gorgeous 5.93-inch FullView screen having 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution, which promises immersive viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, Honor 7X houses proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,340mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running at a full day under mixed usage.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes packed with dual-camera (16MP+2MP) having 1.25µm Pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash and an 8MP snapper on the front [Complete specification below].

How much will Honor 7X cost in India?

Honor 7X is expected to come in 4GB RAM+64GB storage configuration and if we take price-range of the same variant in the China, it is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000.

The company has confirmed that the new Honor 7X will be exclusively available on Amazon India from December 12 with several lucrative launch offers. 

Huawei, Honor 7X, launch, live stream, global unveiling
Huawei Honor 7X global launch live stream: Here's how watch new Android phone unveiling eventHonor via YouTube

Interested readers can watch Honor 7X global launch on the PCs and smartphones, by logging on to YouTube: HERE.

Huawei Honor 7X phone global launch timing details:

City Time Time-Zone
London (United Kingdom – England) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 14:30:00 GMT
Paris (France) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 15:30:00 CET
Barcelona (Spain) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 15:30:00 CET
Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 15:30:00 CET
Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 15:30:00 CET
Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 16:30:00 SAST
Moscow (Russia) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 17:30:00 MSK
Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2016, 18:30:00 GST
Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 19:30:00 PKT
New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 20:00:00 IST
Indonesia (Jakarta) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 21:30:00 WIB
Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 22:30:00 HKT
Singapore (Singapore) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 22:30:00 SGT
Taipei (Taiwan) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2016, 22:30:00 CST

Key specifications of Honor 7X:

Model Honor 7X
Display 5.93-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 2.5D curved glass
  • Aspect ratio: 18:9
OS Android 7.1 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1
Processor Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (2.46GHz Cortex A53 quad-core + 1.7GHz Cortex A53 quad-core)
GPU MaliT830-MP2
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB/64GB/128GB (+ up to 256GB via microSD card)
Camera
  • Main: 16MP+2MP dual camera with LED flash, 1/2.9-inch sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), HDR (High Dynamic Range), full HD video recording
  • Front: 8MP camera with full HD video recording
Battery 3,340mAh
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1 LE, GPS/GLONASS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), IP67 water-and-dust certifications, micro-USB Typed v2.0 port
Dimensions 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6mm
Weight 165g
Colours Aurora Blue, Black and Gold
Price [In China]
  • 32GB: ¥1,299 (approx. $197/€166/Rs.12,836)
  • 64GB: ¥1,699 (approx. $258/€217/Rs.16,788)
  • 128GB: ¥1,999 (approx. $303/€255/Rs.19,752)