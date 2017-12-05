After weeks of teasing, Huawei subsidiary Honor is all geared up for the global launch of the company's brand new mid-range Honor 7X series on December 5.

The company is hosting the Honor 7X unveiling event in London and the keynote speech is slated to kick-off at 14:30 GMT (8 pm IST). It has also made arrangements to webcast the entire programme online on its official YouTube channel (link below) for fans, who can't make it to the venue.

Since Honor 7X is already released in China, the device specifications are already in the public domain, but the price and the global availability details are yet to be ascertained. But, we don't have to wait much longer, as it will be revealed later tonight including for the Indian market.

For those unaware, Honor 7X comes with lots of upgrades over its predecessor Honor 6X both in terms of exterior looks and internal hardware.

It sports metallic shell on the back with a dual-camera module and fingerprint sensor. On the front, it flaunts a gorgeous 5.93-inch FullView screen having 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution, which promises immersive viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, Honor 7X houses proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,340mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running at a full day under mixed usage.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes packed with dual-camera (16MP+2MP) having 1.25µm Pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash and an 8MP snapper on the front [Complete specification below].

How much will Honor 7X cost in India?

Honor 7X is expected to come in 4GB RAM+64GB storage configuration and if we take price-range of the same variant in the China, it is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000.

The company has confirmed that the new Honor 7X will be exclusively available on Amazon India from December 12 with several lucrative launch offers.

Interested readers can watch Honor 7X global launch on the PCs and smartphones, by logging on to YouTube: HERE.

Huawei Honor 7X phone global launch timing details:

City Time Time-Zone London (United Kingdom – England) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 14:30:00 GMT Paris (France) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 15:30:00 CET Barcelona (Spain) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 15:30:00 CET Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 15:30:00 CET Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 15:30:00 CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 16:30:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 17:30:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2016, 18:30:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 19:30:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 20:00:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 21:30:00 WIB Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 22:30:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2017, 22:30:00 SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Tuesday, Dec. 05, 2016, 22:30:00 CST

Key specifications of Honor 7X: