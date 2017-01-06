For weeks, Huawei subsidiary Honor has been running the promotional campaign of Honor 6X's (#SWAGphoneIsComing) on social media platforms in India. Now, the company officials have confirmed to International Business Times, India that the new mobile device will be released later this month.

Honor 6X is scheduled to be launched officially in India on January 24 and will replace the company's popular mid-range phone Honor 5X. The new phone comes with loads of upgrades.

The highlight of Honor 6X is its camera. The phone has two cameras on the back- a 13MP primary shooter backed by 2MP secondary camera to capture the minute details. Once the picture is taken, users can shift the focus of the subjects, or blur the back ground in the frame to bring out the popular Bokeh effect feature seen in Apple iPhone 7 Plus. The main camera module is aptly supported by LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and 6 physical lens, each 1.25µm in size.

The impressive 8MP front camera comes with beautification apps.

Honor 6X also flaunts a 5.5-inch full HD IPS screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield. The back side is protected by a metal-based cover with fingerprint sensor, just below the primary camera.

Inside, it features Huawei's proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 655 octa-core, which can clock close to 2.15GHz speed. It is backed by sumptuous 3GB/4GB RAM, eMMC v5.1-based 32GB/64GB internal storage and a high capacity 3,340mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for the whole day.

How much would Honor 6X cost in India?

Honor 6X is already on sale in China. It comes in two configurations— 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and another with 4GB RAM+64GB storage, for: ¥1299 (around $193 / €175/Rs. 12851) and ¥ 1599(approx. $ 237/€ 216/Rs. 15819), respectively.

We believe, Honor 6X will cost almost same in India, as the Honor's parent company Huawei, in collaboration with Flex Telecom has commenced local assembling of select Honor phone models at its Chennai plant from October.

Competition:

Armed with top-notch camera and a competitive price-tag, it is poised to give a strong challenge to models like Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, LeEco 2, Moto G4, recently released Lenovo K6 Power and K6 Note.

Key specifications of Honor 6X: