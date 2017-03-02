After launching Honor 6X Android Nougat beta programme in select markets of Asia and Europe, Huawei has finally introduced it in the US.

Huawei's subsidiary Honor US (via Twitter) announced the launch of software testing for Honor 6X and also invited the fans to experience the preview of the Nougat software-based EMUI v5.0 interface first hand weeks before the official rollout.

In addition to Android Nougat, EMUI 5.0 will bring its own custom features, which include the ability to run different profiles in parallel (to switch between work and personal account), App lock, intelligent power management to extend the device's battery life, advanced machine-learning ability to empower the phone to allocate resources according to the need and prioritise apps based on the users' behaviour over time.

How to enroll for Honor 6X Android Nougat beta programme?

Interested fans can apply for the programme just by mailing their Honor 6X's IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number to huaweifut@huawei.com. Once the IMEI details are sent, the user will directly receive Android Nougat beta to the device via OTA (Over-The-Air).

Wanna be the first to test out EMUI 5.0 on your #Honor6X? Sign up to be a beta tester now. Email your IMEI to huaweifut@huawei.com now. pic.twitter.com/dbquir7yey — Honor USA (@Honor_USA) February 28, 2017

Other Huawei devices, which are supposed to get Android Nougat update, include: P9, P9 Plus and Mate 8.

