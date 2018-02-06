All eyes are on HTC's upcoming flagship dubbed HTC U12, which is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) to be held in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1, but that may not be all. Reports have suggested that there could be more devices, including a budget handset, in the offing.

Popular leakster Evan Blass @evleaks has revealed in a tweet that the Taiwanese smartphone-maker is making a budget handset codenamed Breeze with a 5.5-inch screen and 18:9 aspect ratio, a Mediatek SoC processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a 13MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper and a 2,730mAh battery.

HTC's got an upcoming 5.5" phone, Breeze (second time as HTC codename), that's mostly notable for pushing full screen, 18:9 aspect ratio down to entry level. Therefore specs are nothing special (Mediatek SoC, 2/16GB, 13/5MP, 2730mAh, etc), and it should be priced to reflect that. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 4, 2018

There is no mention of the release date but reports have suggested that the entry-level smartphone codenamed Breeze could be announced at the upcoming MWC 2018 in all probability.

The report comes a few days after a new HTC mid-ranger with model number 2Q5W1 was spotted on benchmarking website GeekBench. The device is also seen with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out of the box and 3GB RAM.