HTC, which recently let off the highly skilled Pixel team -- the company's big chunk of mobile development staff -- to Google, is gearing up to launch the new flagship Android phone next month.

The firm has begun sending out invites for a product launch event on November 2 in Taiwan. Like always, there is no specific mention of the device's name, but the company never misses to leave a hint inside the invitation. It has big a graphic U alphabet superimposed in the background almost confirming that HTC will unveil new U series phones and going by the recent spate of leaks online, many are betting high on the U11 Plus series.

HTC U11 Plus: What we know so far

As the name implies, HTC U11 Plus is said to be the top-end model of the current Android flagship U11 series. It is expected to be bigger and also better in terms of performance thanks to higher RAM and battery capacity.

HTC U11 Plus will sports 6.0-inch screen having 2880x1440p resolution and industry flagship phone standard 18:9 aspect ratio on par with Pixel 2 XL and LG V30. It will also have glossy glass-like mirror reflection feature seen in the U11 and be more durable compared to other flagship phones as it is expected to come with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification. The owners will be able to take the device for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive close to 5 feet (1 meter) underwater for up to 30 minutes.

Most importantly, it will boast the 'Edge Sense' technology seen in the original U11, which the HTC device standout among the rivals. It new-age feature offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

Under-the-hood, HTC U11 Plus is said to come packed with 12MP rear shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with two configuration options: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

There's one more thing...

There is also a slight possibility that HTC might also pull the wraps off the long-rumoured U11 Life, which is said the mid-range Android One series model. It is expected feature 5.2-inch screen, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 16MP primary camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 CPU.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on HTC products.