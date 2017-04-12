Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the results of the written examination for the posts of Patwari (Land Records Department). The examination was held on May 1, 2016.

A total of 2482 candidates have passed the HSSC Patwari Examination 2016. The successful candidates should appear for the scrutiny of documents to be held from April 27 to April 29 at the Commission office Bays No. 67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula. However, scrutiny of documents for 405 candidates, who have applied in more than one reserved sub categories, will be conducted on May 1.

The candidates will go through interview before the final recruitment to the post of Patwari, but those who do not appear for the scrutiny of documents will be disqualified. Candidates need to bring all original documents, set of attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and self attested copy of downloaded application form for the scrutiny of documents.

Where to check HSSC Patwari Examination 2016 results:

- Go to HSSC official website

- Follow "Results" section on the front page of the website

- Download "Result of Written Examination and Notice for Scrutiny of Documents before interview for the posts of Patwari (Land Records)" which is in PDF format

- Get a printout for future use