Hrithik Roshan, who flew down to Goa during Diwali week, was seen rejoicing with his family on the occasion of his mother, Pinky Roshan's 64th birthday. The Dhoom 3 actor, who was accompanied by his children Hrehaan and Hridhaan along with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, wished his mother a heartfelt note on Instagram on October 24.

Hrithik posted some really wonderful photos which speak of the fun moments the Roshan family had together. In one of the pictures, Hrithik's mother looked pretty and charming as she turned 64 and she is seen in one of the pictures holding a bouquet with dazzling glasses and a hat which very well suited Pinky's white outfit.

Hrithik too grabbed the chance to compliment his Mom on her birthday and taking it to Instagram he said, "Age is truly just a meaningless number when it comes to you Mom!" followed by the hashtags, "#ShedoesNOTlook64 #Thatshowthisfamilyrolls."

However, the Roshans seemed unperturbed with the recent controversy over Hrithik and Kangana's rumoured relationship, which grabbed major media attention.

After celebrating Pinky Roshan's birthday in the picturesque Goa, the Roshans returned to the city of dreams and were captured by the paparazzi on the Mumbai airport on Monday, October 23.

Followed by the media reports, Hrithik and ex-wife Sussanne were seen spending quality time together at Sussanne's interior design store in Mumbai which was set up two years ago.

The couple might have parted ways, but the mutual respect for each other and their bonding seems to be undying, which can actually give serious ex-couple goals to many.

In yet another picture posted by the Kaabil actor wirtes, "And she gets her own personal choir from the men of the house! So what if not all of us can hold a tune. "