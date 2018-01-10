The Korean music lovers worldwide can look forward to the live onstage performances of popular K-Pop groups at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan for Wednesday night's (January 10) 32nd Golden Disc Awards.

All the eyes will be on the performances of Wanna One, Twice and IU aka Lee Ji Eun, who are expected to surprise their fans with special acts.

Click here to live stream the 2018 Golden Disc Awards that commences on Wednesday, January 10 at KINTEX. The official event begins at 5 pm KST (2 pm IST, 3.30 am EST and 2.30 am CST). The entire show will be aired live on JTBC. K-Pop fans across the globe can watch it Aquasream, VLive or via the official You Tube channel for VLive.

The award ceremony for tonight will be hosted by A Korean Odyssey actor Lee Seung Gi and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo star Lee Sung Kyung.

The star-studded lineup of presenters:

The awards for the winners will presented by Park Seo Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Park Hyung Sik, Kim So Hyun, Jung Ryeo Won, Song Ji Hyo, Oh Yeon Seo, Ra Mi Ran, Park Min Young, Lee Se Young, Gong Seung Yeon, Nam Ji Hyun, Shin Hye Sun, Lee Je Hoon, Yeo Jin Goo, Kim Young Kwang, Hong Jong Hyun, Son Ho Jun, Lee Sang Yeob, Yang Se Jong, Gong Myung, and Jo Sung Ha.

Check out the nomination list for Digital releases below:

Akdong Musician for Last Goodbye, BIGBANG for FXXK IT, BLACKPINK for As If It's Your Last, Block B for Yesterday, Bolbbalgan4 for Tell Me You Love Me, BTS for Spring Day, G-Dragon for Untitled, 2014, Han Dong Geun for Crazy, Heize for You, Clouds, Rain, Highlight for Plz Don't Be Sad, Hwang Chi Yeol for A Daily Song, Hyorin, Changmo for Blue Moon, hyukoh for Tomboy, IU for Through the Night, Jung Key for Anymore, Mad Clown for Lost Without You, MAMAMOO for Yes I Am, Melomance for Gift, PSY for New Face, Red Velvet for Red Flavor, Sunmi for Gashina, Suran for Wine, Taeyeon for Fine, TWICE for Knock Knock, Wanna One for Energetic, WINNER for Really Really, Woo Won Jae for We Are, Yoon Jong Shin for Like It, Zico for Artist and Zion. T for The Song.