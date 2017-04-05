An explosion killed at least 10 people and injured about dozens others in the metro of Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, according to Russian news agencies. Since Vladimir Putin came to power in 1999, Russians have heard about hundreds of terrorist attacks—bombed apartments, cars, buildings, trains, and airplanes. Putin has taken advantage of these so frequently to consolidate his power that people often tend, with no proof, to believe conspiracy theories suggesting the involvement of Russia’s special services or various powerful clans behind the attacks.