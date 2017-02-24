Following Cheryl's pregnancy announcement, L'Oreal Paris released a picture and video of the ambassadors that will be representing the brand henceforth. The new campaign sees the beauty giant partnering with The Prince's Trust to launch the new 'because we're all worth it' campaign.

More and more millennials are dealing with self-doubt and self-confidence issues. Talking about this issue, stars featuring in the ad campaign aim at helping people raise their confidence and help people struggling with self-doubt to accept who they are. This campaign launches the three-year collaboration between L'Oreal Paris and The Prince's Trust entitled All Worth It, reports LOOK magazine.

Also Read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo the brand ambassador of Bugatti Chiron or just buying one?

People from all colours, backgrounds and professions are seen in the advertisement. While people would know a few names like Cheryl and Helen Mirren, there are many that people are not aware of. So here's introducing all the new ambassadors of L'Oreal.

Chez Rust: A popular face on Instagram, Chez Rust started off as a fashion blogger who helped people dress better, shared tips on general well-being and focused on men's grooming.

2017 let's go...????✈️ #CR A post shared by Chez Rust (@chezrust) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Kaushal: A beauty blogger, Kaushal is a popular YouTuber who teaches viewers beauty hacks.

Thank you for all the love on my @indiaboulevard collab ??? You are all so amazing! ? A post shared by Kaushal (@kaushalbeauty) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:40am PST

Neelam Gill: A Britain-based model, Neelam Gill is known for her work with Burberry and Abercrombie & Fitch and has appeared in Vogue magazine.

Marcus Butler: A 26-year-old YouTuber, Marcus Butler is a renowned YouTube video and music mixer. In 2013, he was called one of Britain's most influential Tweeters by The Telegraph.

a crouching ? A post shared by Marcus Butler (@marcusbutler) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Louisa Johnson: The 19-year-old singer shot to fame when she won the UK's X-Factor. She is known for her hit numbers like Tears, with Clean Bandit, and So Good.

Proud!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #becausewereallworthit ?❤️ A post shared by Louisa Johnson (@louisa) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:23am PST

Victoria Magrath: Victoria is a London based fashion, beauty and travel blogger. She has a PHD in fashion and is also a hair ambassador with L'Oréal Paris.

Why you should never be afraid to step out of your comfort zone, to create new memories and to travel all by yourself - I'm talking about this and more right now over on inthefrow.com, featuring a fashion week look with @FolliFollie #FolliFollieLFW #ad #ItsAllInTheDetails A post shared by Victoria (@inthefrow) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:07am PST

AJ Odudu: A British television presenter, Odudu is best known for co-presenting a reality show spin-off of Big Brother called Bit on the Side.

FRIDAY ? #Flashback to long hair & make up by @amandahbowen ?✨ #HairByRadant ?? #LFW ❤️ A post shared by AJ Odudu (@ajodudu) on Feb 17, 2017 at 1:31am PST

Emily Canham: Another Britain-based 19-year-old who owns a beauty blog that helps people pick the right outfit and suggests tips to look presentable.

Wearing my cute lil #FiftyShadesDarker jumper aren't I? A post shared by Emily Canham (@emilycanham) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Jordan Bone: Following a car accident, Jordan Bone's life took a turn as she became quadriplegic, paralysed from the chest down and she went into depression. However, meditation videos online helped her and she decided to create a YouTube channel focusing on positivity and motivation. She also has a blog where she motivates people. She has worked with L'Oreal, Urban Decay, Liz Earle, Mark Hill and Illamasqua to name a few.

Jada Sezer: A London-based plus-size model, Jada Sezer broke all stereotypes of modelling and is now a successful activist who helps put perspective on the fact that plus-size women can also be amazing models. She has a clothing line, called Sezer that offers plus-size clothing.

Believe in your mission & may the dreams of your past, be the reality of your future. ? Visa in process, see you soon LA ✨? wearing: @helmutlang tee, @jbrandjeans denim + @cluse watch #nosizefitsall A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀J A D A S E Z E R (@jadasezer) on Dec 9, 2016 at 12:38pm PST

Katie Piper: Katie Piper is a philanthropist and television presenter. After an unfortunate acid attack incident distorted her face, Piper had to let go of her career as a model. The incident paved the way for Piper to pen down a bestselling autobiography called Beautiful.

Location for commercial today kinda of felt like a haunted house ?? A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Gary Thompson: First ever man to star in a cosmetics ad, Gary Thompson is a makeup artist and blogger from Birmingham.

I'm ready for S/S ? @dorcastaiwo A post shared by Gary ?? (@theplasticboy) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

Cheryl: After producing hit numbers like Call My Name and Fight For This Love, Cheryl is a popular face on television as she has appeared as the judge on X Factor. She is dating to One Direction star Liam Payne and the singer recently announced her pregnancy.

#Lastnight #Chopard #Cannes ? A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on May 12, 2016 at 11:45pm PDT

Amena Khan: A London-based entrepreneur, Amena Khan runs a YouTube tutorial teaching women how to make their own hijab designs.

Happy Monday ? May your cup always be half full (and if not... refill!). ☕️ A post shared by Amena (@amenaofficial) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:33am PST

Helen Mirren: The iconic award-winning English actress is known to portray some amazing roles in movies like The Hundred Foot Journey, Eye in the Sky, Woman in Gold and The Queen.