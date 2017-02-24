Following Cheryl's pregnancy announcement, L'Oreal Paris released a picture and video of the ambassadors that will be representing the brand henceforth. The new campaign sees the beauty giant partnering with The Prince's Trust to launch the new 'because we're all worth it' campaign.
More and more millennials are dealing with self-doubt and self-confidence issues. Talking about this issue, stars featuring in the ad campaign aim at helping people raise their confidence and help people struggling with self-doubt to accept who they are. This campaign launches the three-year collaboration between L'Oreal Paris and The Prince's Trust entitled All Worth It, reports LOOK magazine.
People from all colours, backgrounds and professions are seen in the advertisement. While people would know a few names like Cheryl and Helen Mirren, there are many that people are not aware of. So here's introducing all the new ambassadors of L'Oreal.
Chez Rust: A popular face on Instagram, Chez Rust started off as a fashion blogger who helped people dress better, shared tips on general well-being and focused on men's grooming.
Kaushal: A beauty blogger, Kaushal is a popular YouTuber who teaches viewers beauty hacks.
Neelam Gill: A Britain-based model, Neelam Gill is known for her work with Burberry and Abercrombie & Fitch and has appeared in Vogue magazine.
Marcus Butler: A 26-year-old YouTuber, Marcus Butler is a renowned YouTube video and music mixer. In 2013, he was called one of Britain's most influential Tweeters by The Telegraph.
Louisa Johnson: The 19-year-old singer shot to fame when she won the UK's X-Factor. She is known for her hit numbers like Tears, with Clean Bandit, and So Good.
Victoria Magrath: Victoria is a London based fashion, beauty and travel blogger. She has a PHD in fashion and is also a hair ambassador with L'Oréal Paris.
AJ Odudu: A British television presenter, Odudu is best known for co-presenting a reality show spin-off of Big Brother called Bit on the Side.
Emily Canham: Another Britain-based 19-year-old who owns a beauty blog that helps people pick the right outfit and suggests tips to look presentable.
Jordan Bone: Following a car accident, Jordan Bone's life took a turn as she became quadriplegic, paralysed from the chest down and she went into depression. However, meditation videos online helped her and she decided to create a YouTube channel focusing on positivity and motivation. She also has a blog where she motivates people. She has worked with L'Oreal, Urban Decay, Liz Earle, Mark Hill and Illamasqua to name a few.
Jordan Bone
Jada Sezer: A London-based plus-size model, Jada Sezer broke all stereotypes of modelling and is now a successful activist who helps put perspective on the fact that plus-size women can also be amazing models. She has a clothing line, called Sezer that offers plus-size clothing.
Katie Piper: Katie Piper is a philanthropist and television presenter. After an unfortunate acid attack incident distorted her face, Piper had to let go of her career as a model. The incident paved the way for Piper to pen down a bestselling autobiography called Beautiful.
Gary Thompson: First ever man to star in a cosmetics ad, Gary Thompson is a makeup artist and blogger from Birmingham.
Cheryl: After producing hit numbers like Call My Name and Fight For This Love, Cheryl is a popular face on television as she has appeared as the judge on X Factor. She is dating to One Direction star Liam Payne and the singer recently announced her pregnancy.
Amena Khan: A London-based entrepreneur, Amena Khan runs a YouTube tutorial teaching women how to make their own hijab designs.
Helen Mirren: The iconic award-winning English actress is known to portray some amazing roles in movies like The Hundred Foot Journey, Eye in the Sky, Woman in Gold and The Queen.