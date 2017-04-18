Running legend Kathrine Switzer has received numerous letters and photos from women around the world. Switzer first showed them how to be fearless using 261. In 1967, the 20-year- old Syracuse University journalism student, who unofficially trained with the men’s cross-country team, registered for the 71st Boston Marathon, at that time considered a male-only event. Upon her acceptance into the race, she received a bib—number 261. Through what she now calls a series of coincidences, she became the first woman to enter and finish the Boston Marathon with an official bib number. But this feat didn’t come without challenges.
How Kathrine Switzer’s bib 261 became a symbol for women in sports
Running legend Kathrine Switzer has received numerous letters and photos from women around the world. Switzer first showed them how to be fearless using 261. In 1967, the 20-year- old Syracuse University journalism student, who unofficially trained with the men’s cross-country team, registered for the 71st Boston Marathon, at that time considered a male-only event. Upon her acceptance into the race, she received a bib—number 261. Through what she now calls a series of coincidences, she became the first woman to enter and finish the Boston Marathon with an official bib number. But this feat didn’t come without challenges.
- April 18, 2017 14:08 IST
-