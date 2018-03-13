Prince Harry walked hand-in-hand with his soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle to attend the events hosted on Commonwealth Day. The royal and his fiancé joined Prince William and pregnant Kate Middleton to make a stunning entrance.

All eyes were set on the bride-to-be as she walked into the event wearing a gorgeous $1,199 white coat by Amanda Wakeley. She matched the coat with a white hat. Underneath the white coat, Markle chose to wear an Amanda Wakeley navy dress.

As for Kate, the eight-month pregnant royal family member slipped into a dark blue coat from Beulah London and matched the outfit with a hat from Lock and Co. But there was one element that the two women twinned – their shoes.

It looked like Markle drew some fashion lessons from Kate as the former actress sported a pair of dark navy suede pumps by Manolo Blahnik which are extremely similar to Kate's Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps that the mother of two has sported several times in the past.

Twitter soon noticed the common choice and expressed their excitement. "Kate and Meghan are twinning with their shoe omg," pointed a fan.

"Meghan is killing it," a fan tweeted, referring to her outfit. "Stunning fashion choices.. Keep it up.." added another.

This isn't the first time that Markle drew inspiration piece from Kate's style sheet. The former Suits star sported a Burberry Navy and Green Tartan coat during her visit to Scotland with Prince Harry in February 2018 which look inspired by Kate's Alexander McQueen coatdress.

During the engagement announcement, Markle wore a white wrap coat from Line The Label. While the coat's sales shot up soon after Markle's appearance, several royal fans also noticed that the coat was very similar to a white coat dress Kate was seen sporting in a visit to Portsmouth, in 2015.

It is evident that Markle's fashion choices and the way she carries herself are changing. Back in December, when Markle joined the royals to celebrate Christmas, she was criticized for her outfit. Several royal followers took to Twitter expressing that she needs a designer ASAP.

Markle has come a long, long way since then. "Glad Meghan dumped the ugly brown beret-like thing she wore on Christmas day," a Twitter user shared.