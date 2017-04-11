More than 100 gay men have been detained in concentration camp-style prisons in the Russian region of Chechnya, according to reports by local newspaper Novaya Gazeta, corroborated by human rights organisations. But what is the status of homosexuality in the disputed region?
How gay people are being persecuted in Chechnya
- April 11, 2017 16:17 IST
