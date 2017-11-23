It is learnt that almost every third Indian suffers from one or the other kind of Thyroid disorders. Thyroid problems are one of the main factors which often cause weight gain and hormonal imbalances. Most commonly, this condition is more prevalent in women than men.

There are mainly two types of thyroid disorders - Hypothyroidism (caused by not having sufficient thyroid hormones) and Hyperthyroidism (caused by having excessive thyroid hormones). One of the main causes of this disorder is believed to be the inordinate stress in our daily lives.

Yoga is one of the oldest healing techniques known for controlling diabetes, hypertension, back pains, along with countless other disorders. The various stretching, twisting, and compressing yoga asanas stimulates the thyroid gland and instruct the body to release thyroxin, thereby helping in bringing back a healthy metabolism.

It's always good to consult a physician before you start practicing yoga to check which kind of thyroid disorder you are suffering from. However, Yoga asanas are comparatively less intense exercises which can help you maintain good health.

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand Pose): Sarvangasana helps in stimulating thyroid glands and controls thyroxin. This asana increases the blood flow from the legs to the head region, which helps in mitigating thyroid problems.

Halasana (Plough Pose): Halasana gives compression to the neck, stimulates the abdominal and thyroid glands. It helps calm the brain and reduces stress and fatigue. The posture itself resembles the Indian plough and it is called as Halasana.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose): Matsyasana stretches your neck and stimulates the thyroid glands. It provides gentle healing suited to the needs of thyroid patients, helps lower stress levels and reduces the stiffness of muscles and joints. It helps in relaxing the body and preventing mood swings and depression caused by thyroid problems.

Setubandhasana (Bridge Pose): Setubandhasana helps in stretching and thereby activates the thyroid gland. It helps reducing anxiety and improving the digestion system.

Sirshasana (Headstand Pose): The king of Asanas, acts directly on the thyroid glands. It helps balancing the metabolic functions and make the body alert.

Pindasana: Pindasana relaxes back and neck muscles. This will help stimulate the thyroid gland, all abdominal organs and the kidneys. It also regulates breath .

Ujjayi pranayam: Ujjayi pranayam will boost concentration. It generates internal heat and enhances the positive attitude. It has many more benefits like, as it prevents thyroid problems and lowers risk of heart attack.