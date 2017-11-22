Xiaomi is all set to storm Spain with exciting offers just a few days after coming to the country by opening a few stores besides hosting a dedicated website. It is offering its current flagship Mi 6 and two other popular smartphones, the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A for just €1 (around Rs 76.31 / $1.18 based on current exchange rate).

The Chinese technology giant has announced that it will give away around 50 mobile phones from Mi and Redmi series at just €1 as part of its Black Friday 2017 sales. However, it will be for a limited period and units.

The device to be available for €1 is the Xiaomi Mi 6 6GB + 64GB storage variant. A total of 10 units of the flagship will be up for grabs on November 24 at 13:00 (local time). Then 20 units of the Redmi Note 4 (4GB + 64GB variant) will be up for grabs for the same amount at the same time on November 25 before 20 units of Redmi 4A (2GB + 16GB variant) are given lucky people the following day.

The €1 sale will go live starting November 24 on Mi online store. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is originally priced at €449, Redmi Note 4 at €169 and Redmi 4A at €94.

It may be mentioned that Xiaomi is just a few days old in Spain. It first made two handsets -- Mi A1 and Mi Mix 2 – available in the country before expanding its reach with the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A, and Redmi 4X.

The company has said that it would make other products like the Mi Electric Scooter, the Mi Band 2 and the Mi Action Camera 4 available in the country.