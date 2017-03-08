House of Lords reject Article 50 Brexit trigger again

The House of Lords voted on 7 March to give lawmakers more power to reject the final terms of Britains exit from the European Union. The vote, which passed by 366 to 268, attaches an extra condition to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which will allow a meaningful parliamentary vote before Prime Minister Theresa May triggers Article 50. The peers voted 366 to 268 in favour of an amendment which would allow both the House of Commons and Lords to have a final say on the deal on how Britain will leave the EU. Brexit minister David Davis said the government would seek to overturn the changes when the bill is presented for approval to the lower chamber.The British government already suffered a defeat in the House of Lords last week, with peers calling for the rights of EU nationals living in the UK to be protected after Article 50 is triggered.