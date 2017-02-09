House of Commons passes Brexit trigger Article 50

- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
UK Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from Parliaments lower chamber on 8 February to trigger Britains exit from the European Union. The bill passed straight through the lower house despite attempts by pro-EU MPs to make amendments to the bill. Lawmakers (MPs) voted 494 to 122 in favour of legislation giving May the right to trigger Article 50, ending days of intense debate.
