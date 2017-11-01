The House Of Cards season 6 premiere, which was expected to air in May 2018, could be delayed, as Netflix has suspended the series' production indefinitely.

The streaming giant, in association with production company Media Rights Capital, is currently investigating the sexual assault allegations against lead cast member Kevin Spacey.

They released a joint statement explaining the reason for halting the filming of sixth and final season of the popular political drama series.

"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," stated the companies.

The statement was issued less than 24 hours after Netflix announced the cancellation of House Of Cards.

The firm stated that they are "deeply troubled" because of the sexual assault allegations against Spacey.

Meanwhile, executives from both companies visited the set in the Baltimore metro area on Monday, October 30. They met with the cast and crew to support them and ensured their safety.