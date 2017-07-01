House Of Cards creators are just waiting for an official confirmation from Netflix to start working on season 6. They are planning to explore the world of power that is beyond the presidency in the upcoming sequel.

Showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese revealed that the political drama series is all about a "unique marriage". According to them, the show will continue its journey until "one, or both, of them is dead."

The executive producers even stated that Frank Underwood and his other half Claire will be "equal but different" in the upcoming season. They also assured that it will be exciting to watch the onscreen couple addressing the viewers in their own unique styles.

Also read Game of Thrones season 7: Brienne or Tormund to die?

"We're saying that there's power beyond the power. That's a radical thing for the show to say that there's power beyond the presidency. That's been the be-all and end-all for five seasons. I think there's definitely more to dig into there," Gibson told TV Line.

Meanwhile, cast member Patricia Clarkson hinted that she could reprise her role as Jane Davis in season 6 of House Of Cards. The actress revealed that her character could accept the cabinet post that was offered to her by Claire in season 5 of the show.

"She could also change her mind, which could also be a surprise. Jane lives for the fight, for the unexpected, and I don't know if she could ever live a structured life. She could also change her mind, which could also be a surprise. Jane lives for the fight, for the unexpected, and I don't know if she could ever live a structured life," Clarkson said during an interview with Vulture.

The actress also explained the reason for her character to get attracted to the female protagonist. She has revealed that Davis respects the intellectual abilities of Claire and it could lead her to the cabinet for working with the first female president of the show.

"I think Jane views most people as simple-minded, but I think in Claire she's found a true companion, patriot, and intellectual equal, which is rare for Jane," the actress said.

House Of Cards season 6 air date

Speculations are rife that the upcoming season of the political drama will be premiered in the first week of July 2018. The first three seasons of the show premiered in February and the fourth season aired in March. But there was a delay of almost two months in the return of the fifth season. The chapter was premiered in May. So, the fans are expecting a July premiere for season 6.