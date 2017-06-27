House Of Cards is likely to focus on the rivalry between Frank Underwood and his wife Claire when the show returns on Netflix with season 6 in 2018. Showrunner Frank Pugliese revealed that every word said by the onscreen couple towards the end of season 5 hinted at their future. He even stated that the viewers should not take things lightly.

"The show has always wrestled with this idea of: How much humanity do you sacrifice in the pursuit of power? There's the almost extreme version of it with Claire killing Tom Yates, who is demanding humanity of Claire," Pugliese told The Hollywood Reporter.

Explaining further, the showrunner stated that the upcoming sequel will focus on the never ending ambitions of the female lead. "Claire is finally speaking about the ambitions that she has, we were curious about what her complicity with the audience looks like and how she manifests those ambitions in the audience and, eventually, the voter," he said.

Pugliese even revealed that Frank is not going to sit back and relax as his wife enjoys the presidency. According to him, the character might try to kill Claire in order to enjoy his freedom.

"He's done some terrible things. He is capable. There might be a desire in both their parts to be able to do this alone, but I don't know if they're going to be able to do it without each other. Or maybe they will. That's a question for season six," the showrunner added.

Meanwhile, House Of Cards alum Kate Mara revealed she is surprised to know that her character Zoe Barnes still plays a vital role in the show. "Little did I know — I don't know how many years ago I finished filming — that she would still be a part of the storyline. That's really awesome. That was a very special show to be a part of. I miss it," the actress said.

Watch a featurette of House Of Cards below: