House Of Cards cast member Michael Kelly, who portrays the loyal Chief of Staff Douglas Stamper aka Doug in the Netflix political drama series, has alerted viewers about the "bad things" they can expect in Season 6 of the show.

The 49-year-old actor revealed that the fans can look forward to a rivalry between Frank Underwood and his wife Claire when the show returns with its sixth season in June 2018.

He teased that his character could team up with LeAnn Harvey (Neve Campbell) in the upcoming season to help Frank lead the country again.

"We are going to do some bad things along the way, but it's all for the greater good for the American people — we both believe Frank Underwood is the perfect person to the lead the country. But yeah, it's bad for the greater good," Kelly said while interacting with a representative of Salon.

Campbell, on the other hand, said the most interesting dynamic of Doug and LeAnn is they are very similar in many ways. "They're very committed to their work and to being professionals and to the power of it. They're competitive in a sense," she said.

Meanwhile, Kelly admitted that House Of Cards is all about the struggles of two people for power. "This show, it's set in the political world, but it's about power. Doug and Frank see it very much the same way," the cast member said.

The 43-year-old Campbell also said: "All of them have moral compasses that go askew. Inevitably, what's interesting about these characters is you see humanity in them at moments, and you see where they get lost, and you see hate for themselves in moments, and then a desperate need for power again."

Meanwhile, showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson revealed they are open to any decision taken by Netflix about the renewal of the show.

"Working on television, you have a sense that if it had to end there's a way to end it, but there is almost always a plan for what it would mean to keep going forward. I think you could argue that it really could go either way. We were happy to hopefully leave the viewers wanting more," Pugliese told the Hollywood Reporter.