Demi Lovato's recent Instagram video makes it difficult to sleep (or rather get out of the bed). The stunning diva took to the app's story feature to share a Boomerang video of her sleeping topless.

The songstress first shared a picture flaunting her faith aka flock of birds tattoo while she is lying between the white sheets. With no make-up on, her natural beauty wowed her 66.3 million followers. Moments after she shared the stunning picture, she shared the Boomerang video.

In the video, the 25-year-old sways the camera from one direction to another, giving her fans a look into her bedroom and her topless body. She hid her modesty with white sheets.

She shared the video with the caption: "Good night world." Check out the video and photo here:

A post shared by Jamie (@jamiemueller_) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:20am PDT

A post shared by Flowkix (@flowkix) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:00am PDT

The Glee alum's sizzling pictures come amidst the speculation that the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker is collaborating with Christina Aguilera. The latter hinted added to Demi-Christina collab rumors in an interview with TMZ.

When Aguilera was asked if there were any collabs she is working on right now, her answer was, "I love Demi," she responded. "She's my girl, big things are coming!"

Lovato also chimed in similar lines during her Dallas stop on her Tell Me You Love Me Tour when asked if she was collaborating with Aguilera. "Now Christina's my girl and big things are coming," she hinted, People reports.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 11, 2018 at 3:35pm PDT

Rumors about the two singers coming together sparked last year when Lovato told Billboard: "I did a collaboration with one of my biggest idols. I can't give away who it is yet, but you'll find out soon. I can't wait for the world to hear it. It's an incredible song."

While fans wait for that song to release, the former Disney star is currently enjoying reaps of another collaboration. She joined the Despacito hitmaker Luis Fonsi for the song called Échame La Culpa, which released four months ago, and it is making history.

The song has hit 1 billion views on YouTube making it the fifth-fastest video to achieve a billion views in YouTube history. Check out the video here: