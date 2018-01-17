Honor 9 Lite, Flipkart, India, launch, specifications, price, release date
Flipkart Exclusive: Honor 9 Lite debuts in IndiaFlipkart Official Website (Screen-shot)

Huawei's subsidiary Honor, on Tuesday, launched the new mid-range Honor 9 Lite in India. The new handset is a mid-range phone, but it does come packed with top-notch features, which many of its rivals can't match.

The Honor 9 Lite boasts quad-camera setup, 13MP+2MP each on the front and the back. With dual-cameras, it offers advanced Portrait mode 2.0 that allows users take Bokeh picture with blur effect in the background.

Honor 9 Lite flaunts a 5.65-inch screen with full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD IPS screen having 18:9 aspect ratio, claiming to offer a rich cinematic viewing experience.

Honor 9 Lite
Honor 9 Lite with two dual-cameras launched in India via Flipkart: price, specs and moreHonor.cn

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with proprietary Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) backed by Mali-T830 MP2 graphics engine, 4GB/3GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Also read: Honor View 10 sale goes live on Amazon: 5 reasons why this Android phone is flagship killer

Honor 9 Lite price and availability:

As advertised, Honor 9 Lite will be exclusively available on Flipkart from January 21. The 4GB+64GB variant will cost Rs 14,999 while the 3GB+32GB variant will be priced at Rs 11,999. However, the latter will be available for Rs 10,999 for limited period of time.

Honor 9 Lite vs competition:

With feature-rich hardware and cost-effective price-tag, Honor 9 Lite will give stiff fight to Xiaomi Mi A1, Moto G5 Plus, Samsung J7 series and Gionee M7 Power, among others.

Key specifications of Honor 9 Lite:

Model Honor 9 Lite
Display 5.65-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD IPS screen with 2.5D glass cover
  • Aspect ratio: 18:9
  • Pixel density: 428 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0
Processor Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU Mali-T830 MP2
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card
Camera
  • Main 13MP+2MP with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash, full HD recording, Bokeh blur effect, HDR, Panorama
  • Front: 13MP+2MP with full HD video recording, Portrait mode 2.0 with Bokeh blur effect
Battery 3,000mAh
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor (rear mounted), dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), microUSB 2.0 (On-The-Go), A-GPS/GLONASS
Dimensions 151 x 71.9 x 7.6 mm
Weight 149g
Colours Navy Blue, Seagull Gray, Magic Nightfall Black
Price Rs