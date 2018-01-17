Huawei's subsidiary Honor, on Tuesday, launched the new mid-range Honor 9 Lite in India. The new handset is a mid-range phone, but it does come packed with top-notch features, which many of its rivals can't match.
The Honor 9 Lite boasts quad-camera setup, 13MP+2MP each on the front and the back. With dual-cameras, it offers advanced Portrait mode 2.0 that allows users take Bokeh picture with blur effect in the background.
Honor 9 Lite flaunts a 5.65-inch screen with full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD IPS screen having 18:9 aspect ratio, claiming to offer a rich cinematic viewing experience.
Under-the-hood, it comes packed with proprietary Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) backed by Mali-T830 MP2 graphics engine, 4GB/3GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.
Also read: Honor View 10 sale goes live on Amazon: 5 reasons why this Android phone is flagship killer
Honor 9 Lite price and availability:
As advertised, Honor 9 Lite will be exclusively available on Flipkart from January 21. The 4GB+64GB variant will cost Rs 14,999 while the 3GB+32GB variant will be priced at Rs 11,999. However, the latter will be available for Rs 10,999 for limited period of time.
Honor 9 Lite vs competition:
With feature-rich hardware and cost-effective price-tag, Honor 9 Lite will give stiff fight to Xiaomi Mi A1, Moto G5 Plus, Samsung J7 series and Gionee M7 Power, among others.
Key specifications of Honor 9 Lite:
|Model
|Honor 9 Lite
|Display
|5.65-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD IPS screen with 2.5D glass cover
|OS
|Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0
|Processor
|Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|Mali-T830 MP2
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB/64GB, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card
|Camera
|
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor (rear mounted), dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), microUSB 2.0 (On-The-Go), A-GPS/GLONASS
|Dimensions
|151 x 71.9 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|149g
|Colours
|Navy Blue, Seagull Gray, Magic Nightfall Black
|Price
|Rs