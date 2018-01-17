Huawei's subsidiary Honor, on Tuesday, launched the new mid-range Honor 9 Lite in India. The new handset is a mid-range phone, but it does come packed with top-notch features, which many of its rivals can't match.

The Honor 9 Lite boasts quad-camera setup, 13MP+2MP each on the front and the back. With dual-cameras, it offers advanced Portrait mode 2.0 that allows users take Bokeh picture with blur effect in the background.

Honor 9 Lite flaunts a 5.65-inch screen with full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD IPS screen having 18:9 aspect ratio, claiming to offer a rich cinematic viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with proprietary Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) backed by Mali-T830 MP2 graphics engine, 4GB/3GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Honor 9 Lite price and availability:

As advertised, Honor 9 Lite will be exclusively available on Flipkart from January 21. The 4GB+64GB variant will cost Rs 14,999 while the 3GB+32GB variant will be priced at Rs 11,999. However, the latter will be available for Rs 10,999 for limited period of time.

Honor 9 Lite vs competition:

With feature-rich hardware and cost-effective price-tag, Honor 9 Lite will give stiff fight to Xiaomi Mi A1, Moto G5 Plus, Samsung J7 series and Gionee M7 Power, among others.

Key specifications of Honor 9 Lite: