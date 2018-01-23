Huawei subsidiary Honor has hosted two successful inaugural flash sales of Honor 9 Lite on Flipkart's 'The Republic Day' sale on January 21. Now the company is all set to host another round of sale at 12 pm in India on January 23.

The company sold close to 50,000 units of Honor 9 Lite in six minutes in two flash sales last Sunday, which translates to selling almost 150 units per minute. The overwhelming response is palpable as the device is one of the most feature-rich and cost-effective in the mid-range segment.

To provide a better perspective, we have listed five key aspects that make the new Honor 9 Lite a smart buy.

Design:

Honor 9 Lite flaunts a visually appealing slim body with a good blend of high-grade metal and glass, which exudes premium feel, which no phone in its class can match. The glossy shell has mirror-like reflections and the company has creatively incorporated metal frame around the edge, which not only offers stability to the structure but also gives good grip for the hand to hold the phone firmly.

Display:

Honor 9 Lite sports 5.65-inch full HD (2160x1080p) FullView display having 18:9 aspect ratio, thus guaranteeing the rich cinematic viewing experience. It also comes with additional 2.5D glass cover, which not only protects the screen cracking at the edges from accidental falls but also adds value to the visual appeal of the phone.

System configuration:

Honor 9 Lite comes with the most powerful system configuration in the mid-range phone segment. It houses proprietary Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) octa-core backed by Mali-T830 MP2 graphics engine, sumptuous 4GB RAM for a smooth functioning of the phone and 32GB/64GB internal storage with an option to expand up to 256GB.

Camera:

In this aspect, Honor 9 Lite sets a new benchmark in the mid-range class. It features not one but two dual-cameras, one pair each on the front and back. Both come with 13MP (main) +2MP (secondary for depth field detection) configuration. With dual-cameras, it offers advanced Portrait mode 2.0 that allows users to take Bokeh picture with blur effect in the background.

Price:

Currently, a phone with aforementioned features usually costs around Rs 16,000 or if not more in the market, but Honor 9 Lite price starts at Rs 10,999, thus setting a new benchmark in the mid-range smartphone segment, which was dominated by Xiaomi Redmi Note series for several years.

With the early launch and no word on when Redmi Note 5 coming to India, Honor 9 Lite has got a head start and an opportunity to dominate the market the whole year.

Stay tuned.