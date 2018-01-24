If you own the Honor 8 and were disappointed to know that it will not be getting the Android 8.0-based EMUI 8 update, then we have some good news for you. The Huawei subsidiary has released an updated list of all its devices, both old and new, that will be getting the latest Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 updates, and this time the Honor 8 is part of it.

The updated list originally posted on the Chinese Club Huawei forum names a total of nine Honor devices that will eventually get the EMUI 8.0 update:

Honor 7X

Honor 8

Honor V8

Honor Note 8

Honor 8 Lite

Honor 9

Honor V9

Honor 9 Lite

Honor V10 aka Honor View 10

Now, considering that the Honor 9 Lite and the Honor View 10, which were recently launched in India, run Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 out of the box, it isn't surprising to see them on the list.

But, in an earlier report, it was said that the Honor 8, which was the Huawei sub-brand's 2016 flagship wouldn't be getting the EMUI 8.0 update.

Although Honor's CEO George Zhao had initially said that the Honor 8 will get an Android 8.0 Oreo in the future, the users were left disappointed when Honor India stated on Twitter that the Honor 8 will not receive the Android Oreo update.

Honor India had claimed that the Honor 8 would not get the update because of "hardware and software limitations," which was surprising since the Honor 8 comes with Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 950 SoC that is more than adequate for running Android Oreo.

The Honor 8 was launched with EMUI 4 on top of Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and was later updated to EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and considering that the flagship device received only one major update in its entire life cycle, it brings a bad outlook to the company. And so, Honor seems to have decided to revoke its decision and provide the update to the Honor 8.

(Note: Huawei didn't launch EMUI 6 or EMUI 7 and jumped straight ahead to EMUI 8).

Honor has confirmed the EMUI 8.0 update in a statement given to Android Authority. However, the statement sounds like the Honor 8 may not receive the full upgrade to Android Oreo. But nothing can be said as of yet as further details are awaited.

Having said that, that's no reason for Honor 7X users to be disappointed as the device is fairly new and will in all likelihood get the Android 8.0-based EMUI 8.0 update in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Honor's parent brand Huawei had also released a list of its smartphones that will get the Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 update back in October last year when it launched the Huawei Mate 10 series with the new OS and user interface. The company also announced that it has already started rolling out the latest version of EMUI to the eligible devices.

Source: Club Huawei (in Chinese)