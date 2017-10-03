The Haryana police has issued a lookout notice for self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's "adopted daughter" Honeypreet Insan, and her whereabouts have been a subject of discussion for a while now. However, India Today has now managed to get in touch with Honeypreet and she has spoken about the conviction and the Dera in detail.

Speaking about her image in the media, Honeypreet told India Today: "The Honeypreet about whom the media is talking is not true.I've come to fear the media and the media reports after seeing how I have been portrayed."

Honeypreet, who is known to be a close aide of Ram Rahim and has been absconding since his conviction, explained that she has been very disturbed and cannot describe her state of mind. "I have been called a traitor which is absolutely wrong," she added.

She is also known to be one of the most important persons at the Dera and made news during Ram Rahim's conviction as she was constantly seen beside him. Speaking of how her presence was questioned she said: "It is not possible that without permission a daughter can go to the court with her father. Court gave me permission to be with my father."

Speaking about all that has been said about her relation with Ram Rahim, Honeypreet said that their relation is pure and all that has been said has no truth to it. "I do not understand how can someone question the holy relationship between a father and daughter? My main concern was the way the media projected me. How can they malign a father and daughter's relationship? Can a father not keep his hands on his daughter? Can a daughter not love her father?" she questioned.

Honeypreet also spoke about Ram Rahim's conviction and said that people should believe what a letter says and that her father is innocent. She also lashed out at former husband Vishwas Gupta and said that he is not important. "My ex-husband Vishwas Gupta is a nobody."

"Me and my father are innocent and the truth will come out soon. My relationship with my father is pure. Please don't trust these baseless allegations," she noted.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that Honeypreet may surrender to the police today, October 3, reported News 18.

Honeypreet also spoke to News 24 and said that she will surrender after she is able to get hold of the right legal advice and she, in fact, never fled to Nepal. "I have full faith in the judiciary, I will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court. I was shocked when a look-out notice was issued against me. I never fled anywhere, was just waiting for the right legal advice."

Ram Rahim is currently lodged at the Suneria jail in Rohtak and will stay there for 20 years for raping two sadhvis. His followers outside make headlines on a regular basis and in a new twist, the convicted godman's aides and followers have threatened to convert to Islam.

The Dera followers have said that Ram Rahim was jailed as he is Hindu and such organisations often fall target to accusations. The Dera made this threat through a video released on social media in which Dera spokesperson Sandeep Mishra is heard saying that the Dera followers have gotten in touch with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Shahi Imam Syed Ahmad Bukhari, the 13th Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, Delhi.

"If you love Hindustan... it will bring tears to your eyes that being a Hindu is a crime in our own country Hindustan. When faith is under attack, why not to convert? I am being joined by people with a similar mindset," says Sandeep Mishra in the video, according to India Today.

Mishra is seen talking to someone in the video – the other person's face has been masked – and the duo believes that converting to Islam is the right decision. "We face bullets even when we are empty-handed. Our leader is in touch with Muslim leaders and we will convert when one lakh followers give their consent," he says.

However, it is now being said that the video may not be the brainchild of Mishra and it could in fact be a plan formulated by Ram Rahim himself. It has been said that the Dera chief knows how to gain attention using the religion card and he may be doing this from jail with the help of well-placed friends.

While it is also suspected that Honeypreet and Aditya Insan may be helping Ram Rahim reach out to his followers through social media, the jail officials have denied this possibility. "Gurmeet Ram Rahim is not able to speak to anybody in the Dera as the numbers provided by him were not verified. The allegations are not based on facts," says DGP Prisons, Haryana, Dr KP Singh.