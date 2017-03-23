Honey Bee 2 Celebrations, the sequel of the Malayalam commericial hit, Honey Bee, has hit in as many as 200 screeens all over Kerala on Thursday, March 23. The Jean Paul Lal-directorial stars Asif Ali and Bhavana in the lead roles.

The prequel showed Sebastian (Asif) and Angel (Bhavana), two close friends, realising that they are in love only on her wedding eve. Without much thought, the duo elope with their friends. Angel's brothers go after the couple, who jump into the sea to escape from them. However, the movie ends on a good note with the couple being saved and Angel's family accepting them.

The sequel of the comedy entertainer is expected to be narrating the incidents that happen in the later life of Sebastian and Angel. While the first part only had the family members of Angel, Honey Bee 2 introduces the parents of Sebastian, played by actors Sreenivasan and Lena. The movie also stars Baburaj, Balu Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal, Arya, Krishna Prabha, Kavitha Nair, Amith Chackalakal, Suresh Krishna, Assim Jamal and Ganapathi S in pivotal roles.

While showing the title credits, the scenes from Honey Bee are played in the backdrop.

Looking at the first half reports, it is understood that the Asif-starrer is an engaging movie. "Watching #HoneyBee2. Till interval it's really good, engaging. Waiting for the second half [sic], writes a user named Sarath Raj‏.

However, another netizen has claimed that the movie has a below average first half. "HoneyBee2 first half Below avg for me!! [sic]," tweeted Aswin.

Another social media user named Akshay has commented that the movie has good comedies by Baburaj. "#HoneyBee2 Avrg First Half Baburaj Comedies Waiting 2nd Half [sic]."

But does it have a disappointing second half? "#HoneyBee2 2nd Half :( [sic]," tweeted Forumkeralam (FK)‏. Detailed review by Forumkeralam A colossal disappointment from the team who gave a surprise hit back in 2013.Unfunny and disinterested sequel. It is a forced sequel just to to cash up on the success of 1st part and there itself the damage begins. 1st haf is partly entertaining with few gud one liners but falls completely flat in the later half.Torturous to be precise. Technically okay and performance wise nothing to boast off. Verdict : Its a torture machaane..!

"HoneyBee2 1st Half Over.... ok first half with some comedies...2nd half over.... just an avg movie.... ok first half and below avg 2nd half [sic]," - another netizen tweeted.

#HoneyBee2 2nd half finished.... overall a below avg stuff!! Avg 1st half and below avg 2nd half... Lagging 2nd half kills the movie 2/5

A cine-goer named Kiran has tweeted that Honey Bee 2 is just an average movie . "#HoneyBee2 2nd half over.... just an avg movie.... ok first half and below avg 2nd half [sic]."

Akhil‏