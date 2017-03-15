The video of the song Jillam Jillala from the upcoming Malayalam movie Honey Bee 2 Celebrations was released online on Tuesday, March 14. The wedding celebration song, featuring almost all the cast of the Jean Paul-directorial, has already become a hit on social media.

Asif Ali, Bhavana, Lal, Balu Varghese, Arya, Krishna Prabha, Baburaj, Sreenath Bhasi, Sreenivasan, Lena, Kavitha Nair, Suresh Krishna are seen shaking a leg to the peppy song, composed by Deepak Dev. Santhosh Varma has penned the lyrics for which Afsal, Rimi Tomy and Anwar have rendered their voices.

Jillam Jillala is sure to feature in many upcoming Kerala weddings, and the costumes of characters in the song might set off new fashion trends.

Meanwhile, the audio launch function of Honey Bee 2 will be held at 6.30 pm in Gokulam Convention Centre in Kaloor, Kochi on March 16. The event will be attended by the cast and crew of the comedy entertainer.

Honey Bee 2 Celebrations, sequel of the 2013 movie Honey Bee, has been making headlines ever since the makers announced the project. After releasing the posters, the team had recently brought out the promo song video Nummade Kochi that has gone viral on social media with over 2.1 million views. The movie, bankrolled by Lal Creations in association with Evolution Cinemas and Adam's World of Imagination, is scheduled to hit the screens on March 23.

Watch the video song here: