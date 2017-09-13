The 67th International Motor Show (IAA) — famously known as the Frankfurt Motor Show — is underway, and the slogan for this year is "Future now."

The show is dedicated to the core topics of connected and automated driving, electric mobility, and new mobility concepts.

While many carmakers have come up with alternative-fuel vehicle models and concepts in line with the theme, Honda's Urban EV Concept is possibly the simplest, smartest and the cutest EV concept of the show.

The Urban EV Concept is a delightful homage to Honda's first small cars, such as the tiny Civic hatchbacks of the 1970s.

Honda claims the Urban EV Concept showcases advanced technology within a simple and sophisticated design. The concept's low and wide proportions give the car a planted and surface-hugging stance.

The Honda emblem on the concept is backlit in blue. At the front, interactive messages can be displayed between the headlights, including greetings, advice for other drivers on the road, or charging status updates.

The concept features slim A-pillars and a wide windscreen that will aid in excellent visibility inside the Urban EV Concept despite the car being small in size. Entry and exit from the vehicle is via rear-hinged coach doors.

The Urban EV Concept can accommodate four occupants, according to Honda. To create a lounge feeling, the front row is upholstered with natural grey fabric and armrests embellished with contemporary wood finish accents.

The same wood finish wraps around a large floating dashboard console. It houses the steering wheel column, control buttons and a panoramic display screen.

The company is coy about details of the EV's powertrain, but the Honda Automated Network Assistant concierge service is part of this concept. It acts as a personal concierge, which learns from the driver by detecting emotions behind their judgments.

The car will be based on a dedicated electric vehicle platform. Honda will launch production versions of the Urban EV Concept in 2019.