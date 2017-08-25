After launching the special edition of the Amaze sedan christened as Privilege Edition in July, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) extended the feature-rich special edition series to Jazz hatchback. The Jazz Privilege edition is based on the V variant and is available on petrol manual, petrol CVT and diesel trims.

Honda Jazz Privilege Edition V MT (Petrol) Rs 7,36,358 V CVT (Petrol) Rs 8,42,089 V MT (Diesel) Rs 8,82,302 ex-showroom New Delhi price

Being a feature-packed version, the Jazz Privilege Edition comes with no visible exterior add-on. The car boasts of rear parking sensors and Privilege Edition emblem at the rear. The interior has been spruced up with special beige seat covers and floor mats.

However, the highlight of the special edition is the Digipad, a 17.7 cm infotainment system with audio, video and navigation system. The advanced unit has an in-built satellite-linked 3D navigation, internal memory of 1.5GB, Mirror Link support, internet access, voice command option and Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, the unit comes with two USB slots, two MicroSD card slots and a HDMI-in port.

The premium hatchback in special edition also comes with standard features on the V variant that include dual airbags, ABS, automatic climate control, reverse camera, alloy wheels, a multi-info display, power-adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators and paddle shifters for petrol CVT variant.

Honda Jazz is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that develops a power of 90bhp with a torque of 110Nm at 4,800rpm. The other engine option is the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel with 100bhp of power and 200Nm torque.

"Our festive offering of Honda Jazz Privilege Edition, with advanced infotainment, security and comfort features, is a great value for our customers at a very attractive price and strongly enhances its appeal. HCIL has witnessed strong sales momentum in this fiscal year with a cumulative growth of over 21 percent since April 2017. We hope to continue this trend through the festive season," said Jnaneswar Sen, Sr. Vice President, Marketing & Sales, HCIL.