Hollywood vs Trump: Celebs use award show speeches to slam US president

Since US president Donald Trump was elected in November 2016, many Hollywood celebrities have made no secret of their dislike for the controversial Republican. High profile actors ranging from Meryl Streep to Ashton Kutcher have used award ceremonies such as the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards as their platform to slam the new administration. Ahead of the Oscars on 26 February, arguably the biggest awards show of all, IBTimes UK has rounded up some of the most famous and passionate rants against Trump since he took office.