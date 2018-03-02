Zee TV is all set to celebrate the festival of colors, Holi, in a special episode where two of its top shows – Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya – will be merged.

The two-hour long episode will see viewers' favorite Pragya (Sriti Jha), Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) from Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya's lead pair Preetha (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) sharing the screen space. They will not only celebrate Holi with the viewers but will also entertain them with their romantic dance numbers.

According to a Times Now report, Karan and Preetha will confess their love for each other under the influence of bhaang (Holi special drink). The couple will be seen sharing some cute romantic moments as well. Kumkum Bhagya's Abhi and Pragya will join them in the celebrations and together all the celebrities will make the special episode a memorable one.

Not just that, Abhi-Pragya and Karan-Preetha will be seen having fun and playing some traditional Holi games.

Commenting on the Holi special episode, actor Manit Joura aka Rishabh of Kundali Bhagya told the daily: "Special episodes where we get a chance to perform alongside teams from different shows are always very exciting since we get an opportunity to meet and interact with other actors of the Zee fraternity and present something different to the audience. The change in location also refreshes our mind."

He further added: "Collaborating with the team of Kumkum Bhagya for the Holi special has been an amazing experience. Given the fun that Holi stands for, we took the time to celebrate the festival together and even ate some traditional Holi fare. Shabbir is a true rockstar and I must say that Sriti is an amazing actor to work with. We had a great time shooting this vibrant sequence together, and I hope that the audience will enjoy the Holi maha-sangam episode and continue to support us with their love and appreciation."

The special episode will air on Saturday, March 3, on Zee TV. Given that both the shows are the top-ranked shows on the Indian television, the special episode will surely create a new history in the Television Rating Points (TRPs) charts.