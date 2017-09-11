India recently lodged a diplomatic protest with Australia after an advertisement depicting Hindu god Ganesha eating a lamb was aired in the island country.

Reports state that the television advert, made by a meat industry lobby group, portrays prominent figures from various religions and faith sitting down together for a meal consisting of meat.

Vegetarianism is strongly associated with Hinduism, and Hindu gods are never depicted eating the flesh of another creature.

The Australian advertisement stirred the Hindu community in Australia, demanding the ad to be taken down.

The High Commission of India in Canberra reportedly said that it had made a "demarche" to three Australian government departments, according to BBC reports.

The Indian High Commission also urged Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) to withdraw their advertisement as it hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus and is considered offensive.

"A number of community associations have also registered their protest with the government of Australia and Meat and Livestock Australia," the high commission said in a statement.

The Hindu Council of Australia said the ad was a "crude and deplorable attempt" to use images of Ganesha to promote lamb consumption, according to reports.

The advertisement reportedly shows religious figures like Jesus, Buddha, Ganesha, Moses, Zeus and Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard talking and eating at a table. The ad also makes a reference to Prophet Muhammed saying that he "cannot make it" to the feast.

It shows all the figures enjoying a meal of lamb, where a woman with "no religion" advocates eating lamb, saying it's the "meat we can all eat," suggesting that all the religions eat lamb.

According to Australia's Advertising Standards Bureau, the ad has received more than 30 complaints associated with "a number of faiths."

However, the MLA defended the advertisement, saying it was meant to promote unity.

"The campaign features gods, prophets, and deities from across a wide range of religions alongside atheism, in a clearly fantastic nature, with the intent of being as inclusive as possible," spokesman Andrew Howie said in a statement.

"Our intent is never to offend, but rather acknowledge that lamb is a meat consumed by a wide variety of cultures and capture how the world could look if people left their differing views at the door and came to the table with open arms, and minds," Howie added.

An online petition to ban the advert has reportedly attracted more than 4,400 signatures.