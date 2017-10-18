Hillary Clinton has said that cavalier threats to start war on the Korean peninsula are dangerous and short-sighted. Speaking in Seoul, South Korea, where she attended World Knowledge Forum on Wednesday (October 18) the former U.S. secretary of state urged the Trump administration to get all parties on the table to negotiate.
Hillary Clinton says threats to start war with North Korea dangerous and short-sighted
- October 18, 2017 11:26 IST
