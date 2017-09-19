Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump poses a clear and present danger to the future of our country. Speaking during an event prompting her new book on Monday (18 September), she refused to say if she preferred Trump to Vladimir Putin.
Hillary Clinton on Trump and Putin: I ran against both of them
Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump poses a clear and present danger to the future of our country. Speaking during an event prompting her new book on Monday (18 September), she refused to say if she preferred Trump to Vladimir Putin.
- September 19, 2017 12:29 IST
-