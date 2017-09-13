In her much-anticipated new memoir, What Happened, the former presidential candidate likens her treatment by the Republicans during the election campaign to the humiliation experienced by Lena Headeys Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones.
Hillary Clinton compares herself to Game of Thrones Cersei Lannister
- September 13, 2017 22:02 IST
