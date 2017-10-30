A Jet Airways flight bound to Delhi from Mumbai was diverted to the Ahmedabad airport on early Monday morning because of "security reasons," reports said.

The flight 9W339, which took off from Mumbai at 2.55 am, reportedly landed at Ahmedabad aripirt at around 3:45 am.

According to a passenger onboard the flight, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad citing "security reasons."

Reports state that all the passengers were then asked to deplane and a screening was conducted.

An air hostess on board the flight had reportedly found a note in the bathroom that there were hijackers and explosives on the aircraft, according to CNN-News 18.

The air hostess, as per protocol, alerted the pilot who then informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and then made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad and parked at a remote bay in the airport.

There were 115 passengers on the plane and seven crew members. All of them were subsequently deplaned and a security check was conducted of the aircraft.

The letter which had text written in Urdu and English stated: "Flight No 9 W 339 is covered by hijackers and aircraft should not be land and flown straight to POK. 12 people on board. If you put landing gear you will hear the noise of people dying. Don't take it as a joke. Cargo area contains explosive bomb and will blast if you land in Delhi."

The threat letter was then signed off with "Allah is Great."