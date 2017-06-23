A red alert was issued in and outside INS Kadamba naval base and along the National Highway 66 in Karwar district of Karnataka on Thursday afternoon after three intruders entered the base through a breach in the wall.

According to the Navy, three trespassers were seen near the breach in the morning. "When security personnel went to apprehend them, they ran away. A thorough search was carried out, but no unauthorised person was found hiding in the area. Local police and a dog squad assisted in the search," said a Navy press release.

After the control room inside the base issued an alert that CCTV footage showed three persons entering the naval base from the NH66 side at Arga Ghat, police and naval commandos were alerted at around 8.30 am. All the main gates of the base, which is code-named Project Seabird, were immediately closed.

The intruders are said to have entered the base through a breach in the wall where some stones of the compound wall had fallen off near Arga. The highway that runs along the naval base for about 5 km in Karwar and is separated by a compound wall is being expanded. The compound wall was breached as a result of the blasts that are being carried out to make way through the heavy boulders.

The INS Kadamba is the third largest Indian naval ship that was commissioned in 2005. The second phase was commenced in 2011. The naval base is equipped with a naval air station, naval armament depot, research facility and full-fledged naval ship repair yard.