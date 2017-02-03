Hero Electric, a wing of Hero MotoCorp has expanded its electric scooter portfolio in India with new Flash scooter. Priced at Rs 19,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Flash electric is one of the most affordable scooter in its segment.

Sohinder Gill, Global CEO, Hero Electric said, "With Flash, we are moving further ahead with our vision of making India an electrically mobile nation. Flash is the epitome of the latest and the best of technology available in the e-automobile sphere. It weighs only 87 kilos, helping it score very high on manoeuvrability."

Powered by a 250 Watt electric motor coupled with a 48 volt, 20 Ah VRLA battery pack, the new electric scooter from Hero claims a range of 65 km per charge. The scooter can achieve full charge in 6-8 hours and weighs 87 kilos. The Hero Flash does not require any registration or a driving license, thus targets to reach a wider demographic in the country. It comes in two colours- Red-Black and Silver-Black and features alloy wheels, telescopic front forks and a full-body crash guard.

Earlier this week, Okinawa Autotech also launched its first electric scooter, Ridge, in India with a price tag of Rs 43,702 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Okinawa Ridge electric scooter is claimed to have a range of 200 kms in full charge and can reach a top speed of 55 kmph.