Bollywood actors sometimes are not in mood or position to pose for cameras and sometimes don't like to be followed by the shutterbugs. Something similar happened to actress Katrina Kaif when she attended the Valentine's Day party at Karan Johar's house.

SpotboyE reported that Katrina was not willing to pose and didn't want to get clicked when she was leaving the party. As she ignored the paparazzi and got into her car, a photographer kept standing in front of the car for pictures.

Katrina was shocked to witness such behaviour and it was being said that the photographer got on her nerves. This made the actress angry and she dialled a few numbers to know about the over-enthusiastic photographer and his organisation.

The entertainment portal further reported that Katrina asked her team to send a letter to the photographer's organisation. It stated that he and his organisation will not be allowed to cover any of the events and parties attended by Katrina.

Meanwhile, Katrina is getting ready to start the shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai. In the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, the diva will share screen space with ex-flame Salman Khan. Katrina will be seen next with her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos.

Reports also suggest that the release of Katrina-Ranbir's film might get postponed again. The Baar Baar Dekho actress will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's next opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Interestingly, she will reportedly share screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir's ex, in the two-heroine movie.