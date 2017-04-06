Sleeping naked has some amazing health benefits, ranging from increased fertility in males, to weight loss and many more.

When you sleep with clothes on, a hormone called cortisol is over-secreted by your body. This hormone increases your appetite.

"Sleeping naked could aid in weight loss, as the body overproduces the hormone cortisol when it gets too warm, resulting in an increased appetite," said GP Dr Sarah Brewer, in the Daily Mail.

Sleeping naked also helps in reducing the risk of getting a yeast infection -- thrush -- in the genital area, as sleeping in the nude helps in ventilating these areas that are prone to sweat.

Male fertility is also boosted by sleeping naked. A warm body produces a lower amount of the male sex hormone testosterone. A nude body, however, is cooler.

Another benefit of sleeping without clothes is that it increases intimacy among couples, leaving them feeling more loving and satisfied.

"Sleeping naked means that your body remains cooler during the night, which is important as overheating is a common cause of disturbed sleep. Being over-hot in bed by 3 to 4 degrees increases the chances of waking up and reduces deep sleep," Dr Brewer sais in the Daily Mail.

Dr Brewer further explained that it was fine to sleep naked in winter too, provided the room temperature ranges between 18-24 degrees Celsius.

A survey was conducted to find out the sleeping habits of Britons by Furniture Choice, which is a furniture retailer from West Yorkshire, England.

The survey revealed that around 40 percent of Britons lacked a good night's sleep. Of the total number of the people surveyed, it was found that 24 percent could sleep for only six hours, despite being advised to sleep for at least 7 to 9 hours.

One third of those studied even reported waking up feeling tired and 27 percent complained of waking up with neck pain and 32 percent with a back ache.

Researchers from the American Cancer Society also found that getting less than five-hours sleep could make men twice as prone to prostate cancer. The risk is found to be 55 percent higher in men younger than 65.