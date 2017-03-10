If you ask many people around you what feminism, as a movement, really means, they may come up with skewed answers about how it has been misunderstood, or how it is just women asking for more power.

We did a quick quiz with a few men around us to find out their understanding of feminism, and there are no prizes for guessing the kind of answers we received.

Feminism essentially refers to an ideology which seeks equality in rights for men and women.

We also asked these men certain questions associated with gender-based biases women are subjected to across the world, based on the length of their clothes, their bodies seen as objects, and how they are considered the "weaker sex". Here's what they had to say: