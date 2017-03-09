Heres what a day without a woman looks like

Following on the Women’s March, which saw several million people across the U.S. protest the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January, women across the U.S. and around the world are striking for the day. Sabrina Stein is one of the many women who took the day off from work. Women are being encouraged to skip work, whether it’s a 9-to-5 job or childcare and domestic responsibilities and wear red to show solidarity.