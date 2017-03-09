- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
-
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Heres what a day without a woman looks like
Following on the Women’s March, which saw several million people across the U.S. protest the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January, women across the U.S. and around the world are striking for the day. Sabrina Stein is one of the many women who took the day off from work. Women are being encouraged to skip work, whether it’s a 9-to-5 job or childcare and domestic responsibilities and wear red to show solidarity.
Most popular