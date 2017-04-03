The first teaser trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi will be released on April 14 and here is some exciting news about how to watch it live online without missing a beat.

The exact release time of the official footage has been leaked online and it indicates that the fans can catch it up from anywhere in the world by following a few steps. First of all, they will need to open the official You Tube Channel for the franchise and check out The Star Wars Show live.

It has already been revealed that the first public video for the upcoming science fiction film will be released by The Last Jedi panel between 11am-12.30pm EST. If anyone is just interested in the teaser trailer, then they can just open the page 30 minutes before the show ends.

Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh claimed that the followers of the science fiction film series can catch up with the first official footage at the time it airs by noting the exact release time. According to him, it will be unveiled at 12.01pm EST, 29 minutes before the panel ends.

The You Tuber also has some exciting news for the attendees of Star Wars Celebration in Orlando. He stated an additional video of Star Wars: Episode VIII will be unveiled by the panel exclusively for the participants of the annual event and it will not be released to the public.

"The public teaser trailer of The Last Jedi will be shorter than the private video that will be unveiled during the annual event," added Zeroh.

Another interesting news the Internet rumour mills has to offer is related to Luke Skywalker and Millennium Falcon. A leaked behind-the-scene footage of the upcoming Star Wars film features the first meeting between Mark Hamill's character, Chewbacca and R2-D2 inside the legendary spaceship.