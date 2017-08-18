Home-grown carmaker Tata Motors and German auto giant Volkswagen has decided to call off talks to develop cars together in August five months after the announcement of the possible partnership. For small car enthusiasts, this is a big blow since the partnership was targeting affordable cars with higher safety standards. However, VW Polo aficionados may not get upset over this.

It looks like the call off may make the path easier for a new generation of the Polo hatchback to India. VW realised that the investment that it would make in the Tata JV will be equal to what it needs to invest on its own in Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform. Volkswagen AG board is now considering introducing MQB platform in India to substantially boost its portfolio of cars in India, reports Livemint.

The new generation Polo is based on the MQB platform and hence localisation of the platform will help VW to price the hatchback competitively. Even now, some of the Skoda and Audi cars sold in India are based on MQB (most of them are CBU). "The board will decide on the platform's local manufacturing in India," said a person in the know of the Volkswagen's plans.

The idea has been conceived during a feasibility study that VW had conducted on its partnership with Tata Motors. Volkswagen is yet to reveal the Virtus or new Vento, the sedan based on the new Polo. If the local assembly of MQB platform in India gets a green light, Polo based sedan will also come to the country.

New VW Polo The new Polo looks bigger than the outgoing model and is more dynamic with enhanced safety features. The company has amplified clean lines of the Polo in the latest avatar. The angular headlamps incorporate daytime running lights while the new grille gets chrome touches. The bonnet gets crease lines and front bumper has also been tweaked. A prominent shoulder line starting from front fender and running through door handles and covering the rear of the car is a new addition. The exterior package is topped off with angular tail lamp and snazzy diamond cut alloy wheels.

Source: Livemint