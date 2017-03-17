Megan Fox, who is known as one of the most popular sex symbols in Hollywood, has never been shy of flaunting her body and showing off her incredible figure for brand campaigns, especially for innerwear brands, including Emporio Armani Underwear and Frederick's of Hollywood.

The Transformers star had become the sexiest celebrity in advertising by modelling for Emporio Armani women's lingerie line in 2010. For the ad campaign, she had boldly posed in front of the camera in a strip bra and matching black knickers.

Also Read: Selena Gomez flaunts her curves in skintight bikini top for Vogue America photoshoot

The 30-year-old actress and model recently made her comeback with Frederick's of Hollywood spring ad campaign. She nearly flashed her assets during the photoshoot by the poolside of Hollywood Hills in California.

It could be Megan's first photoshoot after welcoming her third child, Journey River Green, but she looks hot and stunning as she flaunts her incredible curves, toned legs and a bit of her boobs.

In one of the photos, the Transformers star can be seen sitting by the poolside wearing a body hugging pure black lace lingerie. She paired the sexy outfit with a set of lace stockings and suspenders along with a pair of shiny black heels.

Another image from Frederick's of Hollywood ad campaign features Megan comfortably lying down on a bed and showing off her enviable figure in a purple-coloured lacy bra and panties set. The outfit is being themed up with suspenders and stockings.

The mother of three also oozed sex appeal in a turquoise blue padded bra, which she paired with a silk dressing gown. In the photo, she can be seen seductively biting her thump and showing a bit of her shoulder.

"My definition of beauty is simplicity, elegance, and sensuality. I think that when a woman is in harmony with herself and remains true to her values, she will glow naturally." -Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) #FredericksxMeganFox A post shared by Frederick's of Hollywood (@fredericks_hollywood) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Brian Austin Green's wife had shared some of the images from the photoshoot with her Instagram followers and she captioned it, "My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017."

My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017. A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Talking about her sexy photoshoot, Megan said that it was empowering and unanticipated to show off her beautiful body in front of the camera. "A woman's body is miraculous. The fact that I am in lingerie right now and I just had my third human being come out of my body five months ago is incredible," People quoted her as saying.