Henry "Hank" Deutschendorf, who played the role of Baby Oscar in Ghostbusters II, has reportedly committed suicide at the age of 28. Hank died at his home in Escondido, California, on June 14 after battling with mental illness.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my twin brother, Hank. On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, Henry John Deutschendorf II lost his battle with schizoaffective disorder," Deutschendorf's twin brother William wrote on his blog.

Also Read: Chris Cornell's committed suicide in his hotel room

"He experienced hallucinations, delusions, depression, and mania. It is a very severe mental illness that usually requires a lifetime of treatment. It is not well studied, so the treatment is largely an estimation based on schizophrenia and bipolar treatments," Williams wrote.

Here are five lesser known facts about Hank.

YouTube/Screenshot

Hank suffered from schizoaffective disorder

Hank suffered from schizoaffective disorder, a combination of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

"The side effects of the medication took a toll on Hank. He felt like a zombie, lost his personality, gained weight quickly, slept for twelve hours a day, and had to use all of his willpower just to lift his hand to drink a cup of water. My brother was left with a bandaid for a gunshot wound," William said.



Hank & William are singer John Denver's Nephews

Not many know that Hank is the nephew of the legendary musician and singer John Denver. Hank was named after Denver, whose original name was Henry John Deutschendorf Jr.

He appeared in 2017's documentary about Ghostbusters

After the Ghostbusters II movie, he made an appearance in a 2017 documentary about Ghostbusters titled Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters.

Facebook

He was in a relationship

Hank's Facebook status shows that he was in a relationship with Keemia Ranjbaran since November 2013. Keemia also shared photos of her with Hank.

William and Hank ran martial arts school

William and Hank never returned to the glamour industry after the Ghostbusters II movie. They instead started a martial arts school. "Hank got his third and fourth-degree black belt in Kempo, bought his own condo, and found the love of his life," William shared.