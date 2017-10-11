A Sonoma County Sheriffs Office helicopter captured this footage of a deadly wildfire burning near Santa Rosa, California, on October 9. At least 17 people died and tens of thousands had been evacuated after wildfires erupted in Sonoma, Napa and Yuba counties.
Helicopter footage shows inferno of Santa Rosa wildfire
A Sonoma County Sheriffs Office helicopter captured this footage of a deadly wildfire burning near Santa Rosa, California, on October 9. At least 17 people died and tens of thousands had been evacuated after wildfires erupted in Sonoma, Napa and Yuba counties.
- October 11, 2017 14:24 IST
