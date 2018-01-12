The Critics' Choice Awards 2018 recently concluded. The star-studded event had several celebrities in attendance.

Angelina Jolie, Emilia Clarke, Allison Janney, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and many more big names adorned the red carpet of the event. However, only a few managed to stand out at the event.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and former Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum were two of them. Both women opted for gowns featuring plunging necklines that flaunted their assets.

First up, Gadot, who clearly ruled the night with the Best Action Movie award for the DCEU movie, her special #SeeHer award and a moving speech, turned heads at the event when she stepped out donning a silver plunging gown.

The dress elegantly wrapped around her tall figure. A black waistband enhanced the look of the gown. Smiling for the camera, the actress decided to let her straight hair fall on her back while she sported minimal make-up and jewellery.

As for Klum, the 44-year-old slipped into an embellished gown that honestly no other celebrity could have pulled off the way she did.

The VS model walked into the event in the nude-toned dress that featured a slit all the way up to her thigh on one side and eccentric cuts on her shoulders.

Risking wardrobe malfunction, Klum put out a leggy display while photographers captured her stunning look for the evening. She stepped into the event on a pair of nude strappy heels that complimented her dress well.

Flaunting ample cleavage, Klum chose to accessorise with numerous rings on her fingers while letting her wavy locks fall off her shoulder.

While the two stars did keep the cameras busy, a special mention goes to The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco, who also looked stunning at the event. The 32-year-old actress stepped out flaunting her curves in a body-hugging gown.

Cuoco, who recently got engaged to Karl Cook, looked glamorous in her outfit for the occasion. Keeping her outfit in the forefront, the actress chose to sport golden make-up, just two rings — one of which was her engagement ring – and a pair of designer nude heels.